Telangana TS Inter Results (1st Year, 2nd Year) Soon

TS inter result will be released at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The intermediate or Class 12 results of the board exam held by the Telangana state board is expected to be announced anytime after June 16, a board official has confirmed to NDTV. The official has also said the Intermediate paper evaluation has been completed. The state intermediate education board or the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the result on its official websites bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Last year the TS inter result was announced on April 18.

TS Inter results have been delayed this year as the state decided to enforce preventive measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile the state government has decided not to conduct Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Chief Minister’s office, a review meeting conducted by a high level committee in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also decided to promote all students without exam.

Admission to undergraduate programmes will commence after the TS inter results are out. As per UGC’s direction, this year, new academic sessions in colleges and universities will begin in September. Usually first year degree classes begin in July-August.