TS Inter result 2020: Telangana Intermediate results are expected to be released bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

An official TS BIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has told NDTV that the TS BIE Intermediate results will be released on or after June 16. The official confirmed that the TS Inter results are not coming before June 16. The official has also said the Intermediate paper evaluation has been completed. The Telangana Intermediate results are expected to be released on the official websites of the TS BIE, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. When asked specifically about the exact date of Telangana Inter results, the Board official said the tentative date for TS result will decided by today evening.

Last year, the BIE Telangana had released the TS result for both Class 11 and Class 12 (which is also known as Intermediate first year second year) on April 18.

TS Inter results have been delayed this year as the state decided to enforce preventive measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state.

TS Intermediate result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your TS Inter result 2020 for both first year exams held this year:

Step 1 : Go to official website to check the result: www.cgg.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Click on Submit and view the result.

The TS Board is expected to release the Inter result 2020 on its official website (bie.telangana.gov.in) also.

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education or AP BIE released the AP Inter results for first and second year students.

Due to the ongoing COVID19 crisis, Telangana has on this week decided not to conduct Class 10 or SSC exams. According to the chief minister’s office, a review meeting conducted by a high level committee in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also decided to promote all students without exam.