Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare TS Inter Result 2020 today, at 3 pm, on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, and examresults.net

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 7:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare TS Inter result today at 3 pm. The results will be available on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net. TS Inter Result 2020 will be announced by Telangana Education Minister Smt. P.Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu. This year, results have been delayed as the board had to postpone exams for Geography and Modern Language Papers, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Exams for the remaining two papers were finally held on June 3.

More than 9 lakh first-year and second-year students are waiting for the Telangana Intermediate result. More than 4 lakh students have appeared in the second or final year exams.

Last year, Ts Inter results for first and second years were announced in April. 65 per cent students cleared the second year exam and 59.8 per cent

TS Inter Result 2020: How To Check

Candidates can follow the below steps to check TS Inter result from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, or results.cgg.gov.in-

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Select course (General/Vocational)

Step 4: Download the result

TS Inter Result TS Inter 2020
