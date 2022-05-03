TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: TSBIE Releases 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card; Know How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets are released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Hall Ticket Download: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, has come up with TS inter hall tickets 2022 today, May 3, 2022. The candidates who are appearing for TS intermediate 1st, 2nd year examination can download their TS inter hall tickets or admit cards 2022 from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana intermediate 1st and 2nd year board exams will start from May 6, 2022. While TS inter 1st year examination will be starting on May 6, 2022 the TS inter 2nd year examinations will commence on May 7, 2022.

TS inter 1st year exams will be concluded on May 23, 2022 and TS inter 2nd year exams will end on May 24, 2022. Along with TS intermediate 1st, 2nd year hall tickets, TSBIE released Bridge course hall tickets for the 1st and 2nd year as well.

TS Inter Hall Ticket Download 2022: Steps To Follow

Candidates must visit the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in Go to the TSBIE IPE 2022 section and click on the TS inter hall tickets link on the home page. Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘Get Hall Ticket’ option. The TS inter hall tickets 2022 will be displayed on your screen. Download it and keep a printout for future references.

TS Inter 1st year hall ticket: Direct Link

TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket: Direct Link

TS Bridge course hall tickets: Direct Link

TSBIE has earlier notified students that the TS intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card 2022 will be available on manabadi.co.in as well. The candidates are requested to carry the hall ticket to the examination centre during the upcoming exams starting next week.