TS Inter First Year Result Expected Soon; Know Where, How To Check

TS inter 1st year result expected soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS inter 1st year result soon. When released, students who appeared for the TS inter first-year exam can check their result on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To check the TS inter result fist year, students will be required to key in their TS inter exam roll numbers and dates of birth.

The state board held the TS inter 1st year exams between October 25 and November 3, 2021. The exams were conducted in offline mode.

TS Inter First Year Result: Where To Check

Apart from the official websites, examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in will also host the TSBIE inter 1st year results. However, students checking TS Inter 1st year results from private websites must check their results from the official websites.

TSBIE Inter 1st Year Result 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the ‘TSBIE Website’ window, click on the designated TS first year inter result 2021 link

Enter the required credentials including TS Inter hall ticket number and dates of birth

Submit and access the TS inter first year result 2021