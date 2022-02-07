TS Inter Exams 2022: TSBIE To Conduct Practical Exams Before Theory, Telangana Board Clarifies

TSBIE will conduct TS Inter practical exams before theory exams

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has shared a notice on reports being circulated on Class 12 inter exams wherein the reports speculated that TS inter practical exams will not be conducted. TSBIE has said that they are misleading and incorrect and students should not get confused. There is no proposal either to cancel TS inter practical exams or to award marks without holding them, the board clarified.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

A TSBIE statement issued said: “Practical exams will be held as per tradition, before the theory exams. There is no confusion or proposal to cancel practical exams or to award marks without holding practical exams.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“The schedule of the Practical exams as well as Theory exams will be released in a day or two,” TSBIE added.

Clarifying that the colleges could not hold practical exams in 2021 amid Covid circumstances and full marks were awarded for the cancelled exams last year, for the 2021-22 academic year, classes were, however, conducted in physical mode from September 1, 2021 with only a gap of 14 days due to the onslaught of third wave in January 2022.

“For all practical purposes, this is a normal year and colleges have been re-opened on February 1, 2022 and shall continue till the last day of the academic year,” TSBIE statement said.