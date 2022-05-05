TS Inter Exams 2022 Start Tomorrow; Know How To Download Hall Tickets; Other Information

  • Home
The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be held from May 6 to 24, 2022 in the various centres within the state.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 5, 2022 3:14 pm IST

TS intermediate exams 2022 will start tomorrow, May 6, 2022
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, will commence the TS inter exams 2022 tomorrow, May 6, 2022. The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be held from May 6 to 24, 2022 in the various centres within the state. The candidates who are appearing for TS intermediate 1st, 2nd year examination can download their TS inter hall tickets 2022 from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS 1st and 2nd year exam 2022 will be starting from 9 am and will end at 12 pm.

The TS Intermediate 1st year examination 2022 will be starting with the 2nd language paper- 1 for the 1st year students. Similarly, TS Intermediate 1st year examination 2022 will start with paper 2nd Language Paper 2 on May 7, 2022. While TS 1st year exam 2022 will be concluded on May 23, TS 2nds year exam 2022 will end on May 24, 2022.

TS Inter 1st year hall ticket: Direct Link

TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket: Direct Link

TS Inter Hall Ticket Download 2022: Steps To Follow

1. Candidates must visit the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. Go to the TSBIE IPE 2022 section and click on the TS inter hall tickets link on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘Get Hall Ticket’ option.

4. The TS inter hall tickets 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download it and keep a printout for future references.

TSBIE has earlier notified that students will be able to get their TS intermediate 1st and 2nd year admit card 2022 on manabadi.co.in as well.

TS Inter hall ticket

