TS Inter 2nd Year Exams Begin Tomorrow; Know How To Download Hall Ticket, Other Information

Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter 2nd year exam starts tomorrow

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, will commence the TS inter 2nd year exams 2022 tomorrow, May 7, 2022. The TS 1st and 2nd year exam 2022 will be starting from 9 am and will end at 12 pm. The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st year exam started today, May 6, 2022 in the various centres within the state. Candidates who are appearing for TS inter 2nd year examination can download their TS inter hall tickets 2022 from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd year examination starts with the 2nd Language Paper – II. For the 1st year students, TSBIE commenced the examination with the paper 2nd language- 1. While TS 1st year exam 2022 will be concluded on May 23, TS 2nds year exam 2022 will end on May 24, 2022.

TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket: Direct Link

TS Inter Hall Ticket Download 2022: Steps To Follow

1. Candidates must visit the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. Go to the TSBIE IPE 2022 section and click on the TS inter hall tickets link on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘Get Hall Ticket’ option.

4. The TS inter hall tickets 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download it and keep a printout for future references.