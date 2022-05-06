  • Home
  • Education
  • TS Inter 2nd Year Exams Begin Tomorrow; Know How To Download Hall Ticket, Other Information

TS Inter 2nd Year Exams Begin Tomorrow; Know How To Download Hall Ticket, Other Information

Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd year examination starts with the 2nd Language Paper – II at 9 am tomorrow.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 6, 2022 7:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper Analysis: Students Found Paper "Easy, Most Questions Were Application Based"
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 Declared At Edudel.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps To Check
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Paper
TS Inter 2nd Year Exams Begin Tomorrow; Know How To Download Hall Ticket, Other Information
TS Inter 2nd year exam starts tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, will commence the TS inter 2nd year exams 2022 tomorrow, May 7, 2022. The TS 1st and 2nd year exam 2022 will be starting from 9 am and will end at 12 pm. The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st year exam started today, May 6, 2022 in the various centres within the state. Candidates who are appearing for TS inter 2nd year examination can download their TS inter hall tickets 2022 from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd year examination starts with the 2nd Language Paper – II. For the 1st year students, TSBIE commenced the examination with the paper 2nd language- 1. While TS 1st year exam 2022 will be concluded on May 23, TS 2nds year exam 2022 will end on May 24, 2022.

TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket: Direct Link

TS Inter Hall Ticket Download 2022: Steps To Follow

1. Candidates must visit the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. Go to the TSBIE IPE 2022 section and click on the TS inter hall tickets link on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘Get Hall Ticket’ option.

4. The TS inter hall tickets 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download it and keep a printout for future references.

Click here for more Education News
TS Inter hall ticket

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
Directorate of Education Extends The Deadline For Admission In Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools
Directorate of Education Extends The Deadline For Admission In Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers
Delhi Government To Set Up Medical College In Dwarka; Admissions To Start From 2025
Delhi Government To Set Up Medical College In Dwarka; Admissions To Start From 2025
.......................... Advertisement ..........................