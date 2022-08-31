TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check

TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2022 Declared

TS Inter 1st Year Supply Results 2022: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter 1st year supplementary results 2022. The Telangana 1st year supply result is now available on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The candidates can check and download the TS Inter supplementary score card by using their hall ticket number. The Telangana board has conducted the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) for General and Vocational courses from August 1 to 10, 2022.

The TS Inter supply results for both first and second year students are now available on the official website. As per the report, about 2.20 lakh students (2,20,456) appeared for the first year general courses exam, of which, 1.49 lakh students (1,49,285) have been declared passed. The pass percentage for general courses is recorded at 67.72 per cent. While a total of 18,955 candidates appeared for the TS Inter 1st year vocational courses exam. The pass percentage for vocational courses is recorded at 57.28 per cent.

TS Inter 1st Year Supply Results 2022: How To Check?

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the “TSBIE IPE, IPASE 2022 mark’s memos” link Enter the hall ticket number and other details Submit details and TS Inter 1st year supply score card will be displayed Download it and take a print for future reference.

TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Direct Link