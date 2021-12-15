  • Home
TS Inter 1st Year Results Expected Soon; How To Download Marks Memo

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 15, 2021 2:59 pm IST

TS Inter first year result soon
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS inter 2021 first year result soon. Once the Intermediate results 2021 TS are declared, students who took the TS inter first-year exam can check their result on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students will be required to key in their TS inter exam roll numbers and dates of birth to access the TS inter result first year,

The TS inter 1st year exams were conducted between October 25 and November 3, 2021. The exams were held in offline mode amid the Covid crises.

The official websites to check TS Inter first year result are tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Along with the official TSBIE websites, examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in will also host the inter 1st year TS results. Students checking TS Inter 1st year results from private websites must check their results from the official websites.

TSBIE Inter 1st Year Result 2021: How To Download Marks Memo

  • Go to the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • On the ‘TSBIE Website’ window, click on the designated TS first year inter result 2021 link
  • Enter the required credentials including TS Inter hall ticket number and dates of birth
  • Submit and access the TS inter first year result 2021
  • Download the the TSBIE marks memo inter 1st year
