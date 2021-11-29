  • Home
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release TS inter results 2021 for 1st year exams soon.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 29, 2021 2:58 pm IST

TS inter first year result 2021 is expected soon
New Delhi:

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release TS inter results 2021 for 1st year exams soon. Students who appeared for the TS inter exam can check their result on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once released. Students will be required to key in their TS inter exam roll number and date of birth to check their results.

Along with the official TSBIE website, inter result 2021 will be available on unofficial websites like Manabadi and Examresults. However, students must cross-check their results from the official portal.

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Where To Check

Manabadi inter results 2021 TS for first year exams can be checked on the following websites:

Students checking results from private websites must check their results from the official websites as well.

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the ‘TSBIE Website’ link

  • Candidates will be redirected to the main website

  • Click on the designated TS first year result 2021 link

  • Enter the asked credentials

  • TS inter first year result will be available on the screen

  • Check and save the result

  • Take a print out for future reference

ts intermediate results
