TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check Telangana TS Inter 1st year result here

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: The result of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) TS inter results 2021 for 1st year exam will be announced soon. Students who appeared for the TS inter exam can check their result on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once released. The students can download score cards by using roll number and date of birth.

Along with the official TSBIE website, inter result 2021 will be available on unofficial websites like Manabadi and Examresults. However, students must cross-check their results from the official portal.

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Where To Check

Manabadi inter results 2021 TS for first year exams can be checked on the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in.

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Steps To Check

Go to the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in On the appeared homepage, click on the ‘TSBIE Website’ link Candidates will be redirected to the main website Click on the designated TS first year result 2021 link Enter the asked credentials TS inter first year result will be available on the screen Check and save the result Take a print out for future reference.

Students checking results from private websites must check their results from the official websites as well.