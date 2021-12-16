  • Home
Tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2021 Inter Results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced result of the Intermediate first year or Class 11 final exam.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 3:14 pm IST

TS Inter 1st Year result out
New Delhi:

Tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2021 Inter Results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced result of the Intermediate first year or Class 11 final exam. TS Inter first year result can be downloaded from results.cgg.gov.in. Students can check their results using roll number and date of birth on the login window.

The TSBIE Inter 1st year exams were conducted between October 25 and November 3, 2021 in offline mode. Here is the direct link and steps to download result:

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Direct Link

Tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2021 Results Inter 1st Year: How To Download

  1. Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  2. Click on the link for Inter 1st year result.

  3. Enter the required login credentials.

  4. Submit and download scorecards.

TS Inter 1st year result marks memo may also be available on some unofficial websites, including examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. However, students are advised to check the result from the official website for authenticity.

‘Students who download their TS Inter 1st year marks memo from unofficial websites should cross-check it on the official site later.

The official website may crash during result hours due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students are advised to wait for a while and try again.

TS Inter result 2021 1st year can also be accessed at results.cgg.gov.in.

