TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: All Students To Pass Telangana Intermediate Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter 1st year result 2021: Government announces all pass (representational)

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Amid protests from the opposition parties and students’ unions, the telangana government on Friday decided to pass all failed students of Intermediate first year or Class 11 by giving them the minimum pass marks of 35. TS Inter 1st year result 2021 was announced on December 16 and only 49 per cent of the total students who took the exams were announced pass. A record 39,000 students had applied for revaluation of results, according to a Times of India report.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Opposition parties and students' unions had suggested that the students' case should be sympathetically considered in view of the COVID-19 situation.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said a total of 4,59,242 had appeared for the exam and out of them 2,24,000 or 49 per cent passed the exam.

Even if 30 marks are added to each failed student, about 83,000 students would clear the exam, leaving about 1,50,000 students failed, the minister said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that the students should not remain worried about the result as the Intermediate Second Year exams are also approaching, the minister added.

"Since Intermediate second year (12th standard) is very important, the CM directed that all first year students be passed by giving minimum pass marks of 35. We are giving minimum marks to all and making them clear the exam," Ms Reddy said.

The minister also appealed the students to work hard to realise the dreams of their parents and not to expect government's help in the event of failure in tests.