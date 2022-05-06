  • Home
TS Inter Exam 2022: The Telangana Inter first-year exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between May 6 and May 23 in various examination centers across the state.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 6, 2022 9:37 am IST

TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates
TS Inter 1st year exams 2022 from today
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS Inter Exam 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the TS inter first-year exams 2022 from today, May 6, 2022. The Telangana Inter first-year exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between May 6 and May 23 in the various centers across the state. The exams for TS Inter second year will begin from tomorrow, May 7, and will continue till May 24, 2022..

The TS Intermediate 1st year examination 2022 will be starting with the 2nd language paper- 1 for the first year students.

Students taking the TS Inter examinations 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.

TS Inter Exam 2022: Guidelines For Candidates

  • Candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle.
  • Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.
  • Students appearing the TS inter first-year exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
  • Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets.
Telangana Intermediate Exam TS Inter hall ticket

