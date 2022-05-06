TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter 1st year exams 2022 from today

TS Inter Exam 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the TS inter first-year exams 2022 from today, May 6, 2022. The Telangana Inter first-year exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between May 6 and May 23 in the various centers across the state. The exams for TS Inter second year will begin from tomorrow, May 7, and will continue till May 24, 2022..

The TS Intermediate 1st year examination 2022 will be starting with the 2nd language paper- 1 for the first year students.

Students taking the TS Inter examinations 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.

TS Inter Exam 2022: Guidelines For Candidates