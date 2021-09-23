TS ICET Results 2021 Declared; Direct Link

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET results 2021 has been released on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in.

TS ICET 2021 results declared
New Delhi:

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET results 2021 has been released on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. Students will be required to fill in their credentials like application form number and date of birth to access their results. Alternatively, students can also click on the direct link given below.

TS ICET Results 2021: Direct link

TS ICET Results 2021: How To Check Result?

  • Visit the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'TS ICET 2021 Result' link

  • Candidates will be redirected to new login page

  • Enter asked details including application form number and date of birth Submit the credentials

  • TS ICET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

  • Save and download the result

  • Take a print out for future reference

TS ICET 2021 final answer key has also been made available on the official website. Students can check the answer key as well to get an idea about the scores. Final answer key is prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the students on the TS ICET provisional answer key.

Students will be required to score at least 25 per cent marks to qualify the TS ICET 2021 exam. The exam was of total 2000 marks. Students who have qualified the exam will now apply for the TS ICET 2021 counselling round to fix their seats. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of state-wise ranks in the order of merit list of TS ICET.

