TS ICET Results Out At Icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Results 2020 Declared At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Here’s Direct Link

To download the TS ICET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers on the official website of TSCHE -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 4:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test results (TS ICET results) has been declared. The TS ICET administering body, Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has released the result of TS ICET 2020 on icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS ICET on September 30 and October 1 for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2020-21 will be able to access their TS ICET 2020 results. The TS ICET 2020 results have been released in the form of rank cards with the scores and marks obtained in the entrance test.

To download the TS ICET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth. The TS ICET result 2020 has mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status. The university has also released the final TS ICET answer key 2020 along with the result.

TS ICET Rank Card -- Direct Link

To Download TS ICET Results 2020

  • Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2020 -- icet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the link -- Download Rank Card

  • Enter hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth

  • Submit and access the TS ICET result or TS ICET rank card

TS ICET 2020 Results

To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the entrance test. TS ICET was conducted as an offline test for a total marks of 200. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the colleges and institutions of Telangana have to score a minimum of 50 marks to be considered TS ICET qualified. However, the administering body of TS ICET has not prescribed any minimum qualifying marks for the candidates of reserved categories. Students meeting the TS ICET 2020 cut-off marks will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit in TS ICET.

