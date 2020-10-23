  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ICET Result Date Postponed; Telangana Council To Declare Result On November 2

TS ICET Result Date Postponed; Telangana Council To Declare Result On November 2

TS ICET Result Date 2020: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be declared on November 2, 2020. Candidates can check their TS ICET results 2020 on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2020 12:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS ICET 2020: Telangana Council Releases Answer Keys At Icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET 2020 Exam Today Amid COVID-19; Know About Result Here
TS CET 2020: Telangana Council Postpones CET Exam 2020
TS ICET 2019 Result Today At Icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET 2018 Result Declared; Check Now At Icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET 2018 Result Today; Integrated MBA, MCA Entrance Exam Result At Icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET Result Date Postponed; Telangana Council To Declare Result On November 2
TS ICET Result 2020 On November 2
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test results (TS ICET results) will be announced on November 2 at 3:30 pm. However, as per the TS ICET dates, the results of the common entrance test was scheduled to be declared today. TS ICET is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA courses in all the universities in the state and their affiliated institutions for the academic year 2020-21.

“TSICET – 2020 Test Result and Final Key will be announced on 2nd November, 2020 (Monday) at 3.30 PM,” read a statement on the website.

Kakatiya University has already released the TS ICET 2020 provisional answer keys and the question papers of all the sessions. TS ICET was held on September 30 and October 1 as an offline centre-based test.

TS ICET Results

Candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the common entrance test to be considered TS ICET qualified. TS ICET was conducted for total marks of 200. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes have to score a minimum of 50 marks to be considered TS ICET qualified. However, for candidates of reserved categories, no minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed.

Aspirants scoring above the TS ICET 2020 cut-off marks will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit in TS ICET. Candidates shortlisted in TS ICET 2020 will be able to take admission in MBA or MCA programmes in courses including full-time, part-time, evening and distance mode.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test TS ICET results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins; Documents Required, Eligibility
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins; Documents Required, Eligibility
NEET, JEE Exams Next Year Should Be Based On Reduced Syllabus: Manish Sisodia
NEET, JEE Exams Next Year Should Be Based On Reduced Syllabus: Manish Sisodia
NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
After Roll Out Of NEP, Class 10, 12 Board Exams Should Be Discontinued: Manish Sisodia
After Roll Out Of NEP, Class 10, 12 Board Exams Should Be Discontinued: Manish Sisodia
MP Board MPBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here
MP Board MPBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................