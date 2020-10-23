TS ICET Result 2020 On November 2

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test results (TS ICET results) will be announced on November 2 at 3:30 pm. However, as per the TS ICET dates, the results of the common entrance test was scheduled to be declared today. TS ICET is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA courses in all the universities in the state and their affiliated institutions for the academic year 2020-21.

“TSICET – 2020 Test Result and Final Key will be announced on 2nd November, 2020 (Monday) at 3.30 PM,” read a statement on the website.

Kakatiya University has already released the TS ICET 2020 provisional answer keys and the question papers of all the sessions. TS ICET was held on September 30 and October 1 as an offline centre-based test.

TS ICET Results

Candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the common entrance test to be considered TS ICET qualified. TS ICET was conducted for total marks of 200. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes have to score a minimum of 50 marks to be considered TS ICET qualified. However, for candidates of reserved categories, no minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed.

Aspirants scoring above the TS ICET 2020 cut-off marks will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit in TS ICET. Candidates shortlisted in TS ICET 2020 will be able to take admission in MBA or MCA programmes in courses including full-time, part-time, evening and distance mode.