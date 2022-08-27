TS ICET Result 2022 Released, How To Download Rank Card
TS ICET Result 2022: The students can access the TS ICET 2022 result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in using hall ticket, registration number
TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result has been announced today, August 27. Along with the ICET result 2022, the answer key was released at icet.tsche.ac.in.
The students can access the TS ICET 2022 result using hall ticket, registration numbers. The TS ICET scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The ICET scorecard will contain marks of the candidates, percentile scores and qualifying status. TS ICET Result 2022 (Out) Live
TS ICET Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2022 -- icet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the designated TS ICET 2022 result link
- Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers
- Submit and access the TS ICET result
- Download, and take a print out for further references.
TS ICET 2022 for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. The candidates need to score 25 per cent marks to be considered qualified for TS ICET.