  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana TSICET Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Live

TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana TSICET Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link

TS ICET 2022 Result LIVE: The candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 1:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result Today; Here’s How To Check
TS ICET 2022 Result To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here
TS ICET 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Download
TS ICET 2022 Exam On July 27-28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips, Key Points
Telangana TS ICET 2022 Admit Card Out: Direct Link; Steps To Download
TS ICET 2022 Hall Ticket Likely Today; How To Download
TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana TSICET Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
TS ICET Result 2022 will be declared today, August 22.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ICET Result 2022: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result today, August 22. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will need their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number to download the TS ICET 2022 result scorecard.

Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here
Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!

The TS ICET 2022 examination was held from July 27 to 28 in online mode. The candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in the institutes in Telangana.

TS ICET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

  • Go to the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Download Score Card' link.

  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number.

  • The TS ICET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

  • Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for further reference.

Live updates

Candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam are eligible to participate in the TS ICET counselling process which will be held in online mode.

01:47 PM IST
Aug. 22, 2022

TS ICET Result 2022 Time

The Kakatiya University has not announced the TS ICET result 2022 time.




01:40 PM IST
Aug. 22, 2022

TS ICET Result 2022: Tie-Breaking Policy

A tie-breaking policy will be followed in case two candidates score the same marks in the TS ICET exam 2022. The TS ICET results 2022 tie-breaking parameters:

  • The marks obtained by candidates in section A of the TS ICET exam paper will be compared first

  • If the tie still persists, then the marks of section B of the TS ICET exam paper will be compared.

  • The age of the candidate will be considered if the tie persists even after the comparison of the marks of section B of TS ICET exam paper. The one with the higher age will be placed in the TS ICET final merit list.

01:35 PM IST
Aug. 22, 2022

Icet.tsche.ac.in Result 2022: What After TS ICET Result?

After qualifying TS ICET 2022, candidates will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in Telangana colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

01:28 PM IST
Aug. 22, 2022

TS ICET Results 2022: Qualifying Marks

To qualify TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks. However, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (ST) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Successful candidates will be given state-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TS ICET 2022.


01:22 PM IST
Aug. 22, 2022

TS ICET Result At Icet.tsche.ac.in; How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'
  3. Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number
  4. Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.
12:53 PM IST
Aug. 22, 2022

TS ICET Result 2022 Date

The TS ICET 2022 result 2022 date is today, August 22.

ts icet official website, ts icet hall ticket download 2022, ts icet tsche ac in, icet. tsche. ac. in, icet.tsche.ac.in, ts icet · 2022, icet tsche ac in, icet.tsche.ac.in, icet.tsche.ac.in 2022TS ICET 2022 Dates (Source: icet.tsche.ac.in)

12:45 PM IST
Aug. 22, 2022

Telangana TS ICET Official Website

The TS ICET 2022 result will be declared today, as per the TSICET dates 2022. The TS ICET official website is icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Heavy Rains In Madhya Pradesh, Schools Closed In Bhopal
Heavy Rains In Madhya Pradesh, Schools Closed In Bhopal
Making Girls, Boys Sit Together In Classroom Will Not Lead To Gender Equality: K Muraleedharan
Making Girls, Boys Sit Together In Classroom Will Not Lead To Gender Equality: K Muraleedharan
CBSE To Launch Budding Authors Programme Tomorrow To Explore Students’ Creativity
CBSE To Launch Budding Authors Programme Tomorrow To Explore Students’ Creativity
KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today; Check List Of Documents Required, Schedule
KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today; Check List Of Documents Required, Schedule
Another Trouble For CUET Aspirants: Admit Cards Mention Exam Dates Which Have Already Passed
Another Trouble For CUET Aspirants: Admit Cards Mention Exam Dates Which Have Already Passed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................