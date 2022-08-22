TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana TSICET Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
TS ICET 2022 Result LIVE: The candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.
TS ICET Result 2022: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result today, August 22. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will need their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number to download the TS ICET 2022 result scorecard.
The TS ICET 2022 examination was held from July 27 to 28 in online mode. The candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in the institutes in Telangana.
TS ICET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard
Go to the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Download Score Card' link.
Enter your registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number.
The TS ICET 2022 result will appear on the screen.
Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for further reference.
Candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam are eligible to participate in the TS ICET counselling process which will be held in online mode.
TS ICET Result 2022 Time
The Kakatiya University has not announced the TS ICET result 2022 time.
TS ICET Result 2022: Tie-Breaking Policy
A tie-breaking policy will be followed in case two candidates score the same marks in the TS ICET exam 2022. The TS ICET results 2022 tie-breaking parameters:
The marks obtained by candidates in section A of the TS ICET exam paper will be compared first
If the tie still persists, then the marks of section B of the TS ICET exam paper will be compared.
The age of the candidate will be considered if the tie persists even after the comparison of the marks of section B of TS ICET exam paper. The one with the higher age will be placed in the TS ICET final merit list.
Icet.tsche.ac.in Result 2022: What After TS ICET Result?
After qualifying TS ICET 2022, candidates will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in Telangana colleges for the academic year 2022-23.
TS ICET Results 2022: Qualifying Marks
To qualify TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks. However, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (ST) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Successful candidates will be given state-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TS ICET 2022.
TS ICET Result At Icet.tsche.ac.in; How To Check
TS ICET Result 2022 Date
The TS ICET 2022 result 2022 date is today, August 22.
Telangana TS ICET Official Website
The TS ICET 2022 result will be declared today, as per the TSICET dates 2022. The TS ICET official website is icet.tsche.ac.in.