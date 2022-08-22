Image credit: Shutterstock TS ICET Result 2022 will be declared today, August 22.

TS ICET Result 2022: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result today, August 22. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will need their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number to download the TS ICET 2022 result scorecard.

The TS ICET 2022 examination was held from July 27 to 28 in online mode. The candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in the institutes in Telangana.

TS ICET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard