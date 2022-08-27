TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
TS ICET Result Live: TS ICET result, final answer key will be released today at 5 PM. Download scorecard on the website- icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET Result 2022 Live: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will announce the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result on August 27. Along with the result, the answer key will be released at icet.tsche.ac.in, and will be available on the private website- manabadi.co.in. As per the official notification, the final answer key and result will be released today at 5 PM.
Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now
The students can access the TS ICET 2022 result using hall ticket, registration numbers. The TS ICET scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. TS ICET result 2022 will mention the marks scored by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.
TS ICET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2022 -- icet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the designated TS ICET 2022 result link
- Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers
- Submit and access the TS ICET result
- Download, and take a print out for further references.
The TS ICET 2022 exam for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates need to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks.
TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Download ICET 2022 scorecard, answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in; merit list, cut-off, passing marks here
TS ICET 2022 Exam Dates
Telangana TS ICET 2022 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 27 and 28 in two shifts.
TS ICET 2022 Result At Icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET 2022 result will be available on the websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in.
TS ICET Result 2022 Today
The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be declared on August 27. TS ICET 2022 result will be made live on icet.tsche.ac.in at 5 pm today.