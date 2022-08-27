  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
Live

TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off

TS ICET Result Live: TS ICET result, final answer key will be released today at 5 PM. Download scorecard on the website- icet.tsche.ac.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 1:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Tomorrow; Know Normalisation Process, Minimum Passing Marks
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
TS ICET Results 2022 LIVE: Telangana TS ICET Result Date Postponed; New Date To Be Announced Soon
TS ICET 2022 Result Postponed; New Date To Be Announced Soon
TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
Download TS ICET 2022 scorecard at icet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS ICET Result 2022 Live: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will announce the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result on August 27. Along with the result, the answer key will be released at icet.tsche.ac.in, and will be available on the private website- manabadi.co.in. As per the official notification, the final answer key and result will be released today at 5 PM.

Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here
Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!

The students can access the TS ICET 2022 result using hall ticket, registration numbers. The TS ICET scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. TS ICET result 2022 will mention the marks scored by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

TS ICET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2022 -- icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the designated TS ICET 2022 result link
  • Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers
  • Submit and access the TS ICET result
  • Download, and take a print out for further references.

The TS ICET 2022 exam for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates need to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks.

Live updates

TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Download ICET 2022 scorecard, answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in; merit list, cut-off, passing marks here

01:17 PM IST
Aug. 27, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Go to the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'
  3. Enter login details and submit
  4. TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.


01:03 PM IST
Aug. 27, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Exam Dates

Telangana TS ICET 2022 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 27 and 28 in two shifts.

12:52 PM IST
Aug. 27, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Result At Icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2022 result will be available on the websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in.

12:43 PM IST
Aug. 27, 2022

TS ICET Result 2022 Today

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be declared on August 27. TS ICET 2022 result will be made live on icet.tsche.ac.in at 5 pm today.

Click here for more Education News
TS ICET Result TS ICET results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School
NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam
NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam
JEE Advanced 2022 Tomorrow; Important Tips For The Night Before, Exam Day
JEE Advanced 2022 Tomorrow; Important Tips For The Night Before, Exam Day
Jharkhand Board JAC Not To Announce Class 11 Result 2022 Today: Official
Jharkhand Board JAC Not To Announce Class 11 Result 2022 Today: Official
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................