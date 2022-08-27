Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS ICET 2022 scorecard at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2022 Live: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will announce the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result on August 27. Along with the result, the answer key will be released at icet.tsche.ac.in, and will be available on the private website- manabadi.co.in. As per the official notification, the final answer key and result will be released today at 5 PM.

The students can access the TS ICET 2022 result using hall ticket, registration numbers. The TS ICET scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. TS ICET result 2022 will mention the marks scored by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

TS ICET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2022 -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the designated TS ICET 2022 result link

Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers

Submit and access the TS ICET result

Download, and take a print out for further references.

The TS ICET 2022 exam for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates need to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks.