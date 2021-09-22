TS ICET Result 2021: Telangana Entrance Test Result, Answer Key Releasing Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock TS ICET result 2021, answer key will be released tomorrow

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will declare the TS ICET result 2021 and the final answer key tomorrow, September 23. Those who have appeared for the entrance test can check the result on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their TS ICET score cards:

Go to the official site of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on TS ICET Result 2021 link

Enter the login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button.

IS ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the TS ICET result 2021 and download the scorecard.

The qualifying marks for TSICET 2021 is 25 per cent, i.e. 50 marks out of total 200 marks. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

Candidates will be given state-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TSICET 2021. For the preparation of the merit list, in case more than one student scores the same ranks at TSICET, the tie will be resolved as follows:

(i) By considering the marks scored in Section-A

(ii) If the tie persists, marks obtained by a student in Section-B will be taken

into consideration.

(iii) If the tie still persists, the tie will be resolved by taking into account the

age of the candidate giving the priority to the older candidates.

The rank obtained in TS ICET 2021 is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022 only.