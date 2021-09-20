TS ICET Result 2021, Final Answer Key To Be Released On September 23

TS ICET Result 2021 date is September 23

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will release the TS ICET result 2021 and the final answer key on September 23, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the TS ICET entrance test can check the result on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET provisional answer key was released on September 1, and the candidates can raise objections till September 4, 2021.

Admission Alert: IPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

TS ICET 2021: Qualifying Marks

Qualifying marks for TSICET 2021 is 25 per cent, i.e. 50 marks out of total 200 marks. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

TS ICET 2021: Tie-Breaking Policy

Candidates will be given state-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TSICET 2021. For the preparation of merit list, in case more than one student scores the same ranks at TSICET, the tie will be resolved as follows:

(i) By considering the marks scored in Section-A

(ii) If the tie persists, marks obtained by a student in Section-B will be taken

into consideration.

(iii) If the tie still persists, the tie will be resolved by taking into account the

age of the candidate giving the priority to the older candidates.

c) Rank obtained in TSICET - 2021 is valid for admission into MBA/MCA Course (Full Time / Part Time / Evening / Distance Mode/DOL) of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022 only.

For the candidates for whom there is no qualifying cut-off in TSICET-2021, if the mark in TSICET 2021 after normalization goes below zero (negative), the mark is treated as zero. If the tie persists, then TSICET-2021 normalization marks (though negative) are considered for resolving the tie.

TS ICET Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their TS ICET score cards: