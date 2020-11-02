TS ICET Result 2020 Today; Know How To Check

  • Home
TS ICET Result 2020: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be declared today at 3:30 pm on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 2:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kakatiya University (KU) will declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test results (TS ICET results) today at 3:30 pm. Candidates who took the TS ICET on September 30 and October 1 as an offline centre-based test can check the TS ICET 2020 results by logging in at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) website -- icet.tsche.ac.in and entering the credentials required. Along with the TS ICET results, KU will also update the final TS ICET answer key 2020 on the website.

TS ICET is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE. The common entrance test of TS ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA courses in all the universities in the state and their affiliated institutions for the academic year 2020-21.

“TSICET – 2020 Test Result and Final Key will be announced on 2nd November, 2020 (Monday) at 3.30 PM,” reads a statement on the website.

TS ICET Results How To Check

  • Visit the TSCHE website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the designated TS ICET 2020 result link

  • On the next window, insert the required login credentials

  • Submit and access teh TS ICET result

The TS ICET administering university has already released the TS ICET 2020 provisional answer keys and the question papers of all the sessions on October 7. The TS ICET provisional answer keys and the question papers have been released as PDF files.

