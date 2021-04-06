  • Home
TS ICET 2021 Registration: Kakatiya University, Warangal will release the application form of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET 2021) tomorrow, April 7.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 6, 2021 5:01 pm IST

TSICET 2021 application form will be released tomorrow
New Delhi:

Kakatiya University, Warangal will release the application form of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET 2021) tomorrow, April 7. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the universities and colleges of Telangana can register through the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to submit TSICET 2021 application form without a late fee is June 15. The last date for registration and submission of the online application form with a late fee of Rs 1,000 is August 11, 2021.

Candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 650, while SC and ST candidates need to pay Rs 450.

TSICET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 19 and 20, 2021.

TSICET 2021: Steps To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Pay the application fee and then register yourself to generate login credentials

Step 3: Login with a user ID and password and enter all the requisite details to fill the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Submit the TS ICET 2021 application form

Step 6: Download a copy of the duly filled application form and take its printout for future use

