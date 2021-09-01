  • Home
TS ICET Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Details Here

To download the TS ICET 2021 answer key and response sheets, candidates have to log in using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers on the official website of TSCHE -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 9:50 am IST

New Delhi:

The provisional answer key and response sheets of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) have been released. The TS ICET administering body, Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has released the TS ICET 2021 provisional answer key and response sheets of the students on icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS ICET for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2021-22 will be able to access their TS ICET 2021 answer key.

To download the TS ICET 2021 answer key and response sheets, candidates have to log in using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The university will also allow the students challenge the provisional answer keys by September 4 (5 pm).

TS ICET Answer Key -- How To Access

  • Visit the official website of TS ICET 2021 -- icet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the designated link

  • Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers

  • Submit and access the TS ICET response sheet

To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the entrance test. TS ICET was conducted as an offline test for a total marks of 200. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the colleges and institutions of Telangana have to score a minimum of 50 marks to be considered TS ICET qualified.

