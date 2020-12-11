TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window for the TS ICET round 1 counseling today, December 11. Candidates can apply online and register for counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic session 2020-21 at TS ICET official website -- tsicet.nic.in. The document verification, however, for TS ICET Round 1 counselling 2020 will be done till December 12, 2020. As per TS ICET counselling dates, the TS ICET 2020 seat allotment round 1 result will be declared on December 15.

The Kakatiya University will conduct TS ICET counselling 2020 in two rounds and a final spot admission round for MBA programmes.

TS ICET 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit tscet.nic.in

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit

TS ICET Counselling Dates