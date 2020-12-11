  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here

TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here

TS ICET Counselling: Candidates can apply online and register for round 1 counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses at TS ICET official website -- tsicet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 3:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS ICET Result 2020 To Be Declared Soon; When And Where To Check
TS ICET Results 2020 Declared At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Here’s Direct Link
TS ICET Result Date Postponed; Telangana Council To Declare Result On November 2
TS ICET 2020: Telangana Council Releases Answer Keys At Icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET 2020 Exam Today Amid COVID-19; Know About Result Here
TS CET 2020: Telangana Council Postpones CET Exam 2020
TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here
TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window for the TS ICET round 1 counseling today, December 11. Candidates can apply online and register for counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic session 2020-21 at TS ICET official website -- tsicet.nic.in. The document verification, however, for TS ICET Round 1 counselling 2020 will be done till December 12, 2020. As per TS ICET counselling dates, the TS ICET 2020 seat allotment round 1 result will be declared on December 15.

The Kakatiya University will conduct TS ICET counselling 2020 in two rounds and a final spot admission round for MBA programmes.

TS ICET 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit tscet.nic.in

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit

TS ICET Counselling Dates

Events

Dates

TS ICET 2020

September 30 - October 1

Declaration of TS ICET 2020 result

November 2

TS ICET Counselling 2020 (First Phase)

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and Time to attend for Certificate Verification

December 6-11

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

December 8 - 12

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

December 8 - 13

Freezing of options

December 13

Provisional Allotment of Seats

December 15

Payment of Tuition Fee and self reporting through website

December 15 - 19

TS ICET 2020 Counselling (Final Phase)

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase

December 22

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Final Phase

December 23

Exercising options

December 22 - 24

Freezing of options

December 24

Provisional allotment of seats

December 26

Payment of Tuition Fee, Self Reporting through website and Reporting at the allotted College

December 26 - 29

TS ICET 2020 Spot Admissions (MBA)

The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA Private Unaided Colleges

December 28

Click here for more Education News
TS ICET results Telangana State Council of Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Careers Of The Future: IIT Kanpur Launches New Department Of Cognitive Science
Careers Of The Future: IIT Kanpur Launches New Department Of Cognitive Science
NMC Extends Deadline For Medical Internship By Two Months
NMC Extends Deadline For Medical Internship By Two Months
OJEE 2020: Allotment Letter Released For BTech, MBA, And Other Programmes
OJEE 2020: Allotment Letter Released For BTech, MBA, And Other Programmes
JIPMER PG 2021: Results Declared For DM, MCh Courses
JIPMER PG 2021: Results Declared For DM, MCh Courses
NTSE 2019-20 Stage 2 Exam On February 7, Details Here
NTSE 2019-20 Stage 2 Exam On February 7, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................