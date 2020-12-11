TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here
TS ICET Counselling: Candidates can apply online and register for round 1 counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses at TS ICET official website -- tsicet.nic.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window for the TS ICET round 1 counseling today, December 11. Candidates can apply online and register for counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic session 2020-21 at TS ICET official website -- tsicet.nic.in. The document verification, however, for TS ICET Round 1 counselling 2020 will be done till December 12, 2020. As per TS ICET counselling dates, the TS ICET 2020 seat allotment round 1 result will be declared on December 15.
The Kakatiya University will conduct TS ICET counselling 2020 in two rounds and a final spot admission round for MBA programmes.
TS ICET 2020 Counselling: Application Process
Step 1: Visit tscet.nic.in
Step 2: Register using contact details
Step 3: Payment of application fee
Step 4: Choice Filling
Step 5: Submit
TS ICET Counselling Dates
Events
Dates
TS ICET 2020
September 30 - October 1
Declaration of TS ICET 2020 result
November 2
TS ICET Counselling 2020 (First Phase)
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and Time to attend for Certificate Verification
December 6-11
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
December 8 - 12
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
December 8 - 13
Freezing of options
December 13
Provisional Allotment of Seats
December 15
Payment of Tuition Fee and self reporting through website
December 15 - 19
TS ICET 2020 Counselling (Final Phase)
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase
December 22
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Final Phase
December 23
Exercising options
December 22 - 24
Freezing of options
December 24
Provisional allotment of seats
December 26
Payment of Tuition Fee, Self Reporting through website and Reporting at the allotted College
December 26 - 29
TS ICET 2020 Spot Admissions (MBA)
The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA Private Unaided Colleges
December 28