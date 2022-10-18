TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At Tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET counselling 2022 round 1 allotment today

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment today, October 18. Candidates can check the TS ICET 2022 provisional allotment result on the official website- tsicet.nic.in. To check and download the TS ICET 2022 allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their ROC form number, TSICET hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Candidates shortlisted in the TS ICET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment can confirm their seats by submitting acceptance online and paying the tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment order within the prescribed time. Candidates must download and print the allotment ticket for verification purposes. The SC/ST candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs 5,000 and other candidates have to pay Rs 10,000 along with the Tuition Fee.

If a candidate failed to report at the allotted college within the given time period, his/her allotment will be forfeited. Aspirants have to report at the allotted college after TS ICET final phase of counselling and hand over a set of Xerox copies of the certificates and Original Transfer Certificate (TC) to the allotted college. The candidates are eligible to appear for certificate verification and exercise options in TS ICET 2022 final phase counselling if they have not attended earlier and can exercise options.

How To Check TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment

Go to the official website-- tsicet.nic.in

Click on the 'TS ICET Phase 1 Allotment Result' link

Enter the required credentials and submit

Check the TS ICET allotment letter and download it

Take a print out of the seat allotment result for further reference.