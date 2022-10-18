TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Tsicet.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates need to report at allotted college from October 29 to 31

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the first phase seat allotment result on October 18. The candidates can check the round one seat allotment result on the official website- tsicet.nic.in. They can download the round one seat allotment list using Login ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now

Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here

Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!

The candidates can confirm their seats by submitting acceptance online, following which they have to pay the tution fee. The general category candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs 5,000, while SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 10,000 along with the tuition fee. The self-reporting process through website will be concluded on October 21.

According to TSCHE, the online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking will be held on October 23. The certificate verification process will be held on October 24, the candidates will get option to exercise and freeze options from October 23 to 25.

TSCHE will release the provisional seat allotment on October 28, the candidates need to report at allotted college from October 29 to 31. The spot admission guidelines will be released on October 28.

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment

Visit the official website- tsicet.nic.in Click on ICET Round 1 allotment result link Enter and check the required credentials Click on Submit Download the TS ICET allotment letter, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can check details of TS ICET 2022 counselling on the official website- tsicet.nic.in.