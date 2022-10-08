TS ICET Counselling Round-1 Registration Starts; Details Here

  • Home
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Candidates can register for round-1 counselling at tsicet.nic.in for admission to MBA and MCA programmes.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 8, 2022 9:24 am IST

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), which administers the state’s Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), has started the registration process for the round 1 counselling today, October 8. Applicants can register online and apply for the TS ICET counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in business administration (MBA) and computer application (MCA) programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The TS ICET official website -- tsicet.nic.in -- will make the round 1 counselling registration form available.

The last date to apply online for round-1 TS ICET 2022 counselling is October 12. The document verification for TS ICET Round 1 counselling 2020 will be done between October 10 and October 13. As per TS ICET counselling dates, the TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment round-1 result will be declared on October 18. There will be another Final phase round and spot admission round.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit tscet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on pay processing fee

Step 3: On the next window, register using login details including TS ICET hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Payment of application fee

Step 5: Choice Filling

Step 6: Submit

