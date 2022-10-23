  • Home
TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase slot booking is today and candidates can book the slot and pay the fee through - tsicet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 6:24 pm IST

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase begins.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) started the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 final phase counselling process today. Candidates can complete the TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase process through the official website – tsicet.nic.in. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking is today, October 23. The certificate verification process of candidates who have already booked a slot will be held tomorrow, October 24, 2022.

To complete the slot booking process candidates first need to visit the official website of TS ICET and then click on the candidate login tab. Candidates then need to enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth and log in. After that candidates can go ahead with the slot booking process.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Schedule

Events

Dates

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase

October 23, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates

October 24, 2022

Exercising options after certificate verification

October 23 - October 24, 2022

Freezing of options

October 25, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats

October 28, 2022

Payment of tuition fees, self-reporting through the website

October 28 - October 30, 2022

Reporting at the allotted college

October 29 - October 31, 2022

