TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase slot booking is today and candidates can book the slot and pay the fee through - tsicet.nic.in.
TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) started the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 final phase counselling process today. Candidates can complete the TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase process through the official website – tsicet.nic.in. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking is today, October 23. The certificate verification process of candidates who have already booked a slot will be held tomorrow, October 24, 2022.
Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here
Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!
To complete the slot booking process candidates first need to visit the official website of TS ICET and then click on the candidate login tab. Candidates then need to enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth and log in. After that candidates can go ahead with the slot booking process.
TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Schedule
Events
Dates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase
October 23, 2022
Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates
October 24, 2022
Exercising options after certificate verification
October 23 - October 24, 2022
Freezing of options
October 25, 2022
Provisional allotment of seats
October 28, 2022
Payment of tuition fees, self-reporting through the website
October 28 - October 30, 2022
Reporting at the allotted college
October 29 - October 31, 2022