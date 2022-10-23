TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28

Image credit: Shutterstock TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase begins.

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) started the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 final phase counselling process today. Candidates can complete the TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase process through the official website – tsicet.nic.in. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking is today, October 23. The certificate verification process of candidates who have already booked a slot will be held tomorrow, October 24, 2022.

To complete the slot booking process candidates first need to visit the official website of TS ICET and then click on the candidate login tab. Candidates then need to enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth and log in. After that candidates can go ahead with the slot booking process.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Schedule