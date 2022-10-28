  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link Here

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link Here

TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase provisional seat allotment is declared today on the official website- tsicet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 10:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Exercising Web Options Ends Today
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Tsicet.nic.in
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At Tsicet.nic.in
TS ICET 2022 Counseling: Phase 1 Certificate Verification Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link Here
TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment is declared.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment today, October 28. Candidates who registered for the TS ICET counselling 2022 can now check and download the final phase provisional allotment list on the official website – tsicet.nic.in.

Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here
Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Direct Link

Candidates whose names are on the final phase allotment list of TS ICET counselling 2022 need to download their allotment order from the official website before proceeding with the reporting process. The self-reporting and payment of tuition fees is scheduled to be held from October 30 to October 31, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Final Phase Seat Allotment

  1. Go to the official website – tsicet.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘College-wise allotment details’ on the homepage.
  3. Select the college and click on submit
  4. The TS ICET counselling 2022 provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today At Upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today At Upneet.gov.in
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Reporting Ends Today
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Reporting Ends Today
Delhi Commission For Protection Of Child Rights Early Warning System Helps Students Resume Formal Education
Delhi Commission For Protection Of Child Rights Early Warning System Helps Students Resume Formal Education
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 25 Per Cent Candidates Of 1st Merit List Freeze Their Seats
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 25 Per Cent Candidates Of 1st Merit List Freeze Their Seats
Four Banaras Hindu University Scholars Selected For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship
Four Banaras Hindu University Scholars Selected For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................