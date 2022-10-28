TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link Here

TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment is declared.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment today, October 28. Candidates who registered for the TS ICET counselling 2022 can now check and download the final phase provisional allotment list on the official website – tsicet.nic.in.

Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now

Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here

Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Direct Link

Candidates whose names are on the final phase allotment list of TS ICET counselling 2022 need to download their allotment order from the official website before proceeding with the reporting process. The self-reporting and payment of tuition fees is scheduled to be held from October 30 to October 31, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Final Phase Seat Allotment