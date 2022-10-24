Image credit: Shutterstock TS ICET Counselling 2022 final phase exercising options ends tomorrow, October 25.

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is holding the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 final phase counselling certificate verification process for already slot-booked candidates today, October 24. As per the final phase counselling schedule, the TS ICET 2022 exercising options after certificate verification will end tomorrow, October 25. The freezing of options will also be tomorrow.

The TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase provisional allotment of seats will be released on October 28. Candidates can pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from October 28 to October 30. The reporting at the allotted college is from October 29 to October 31, 2022.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase: Process Of Exercising Options