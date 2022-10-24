  • Home
TS ICET 2022 exercising options after certificate verification will end tomorrow. Candidates are advised to exercise options carefully in the order of priority.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 24, 2022 5:55 pm IST

TS ICET Counselling 2022 final phase exercising options ends tomorrow, October 25.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is holding the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 final phase counselling certificate verification process for already slot-booked candidates today, October 24. As per the final phase counselling schedule, the TS ICET 2022 exercising options after certificate verification will end tomorrow, October 25. The freezing of options will also be tomorrow.

The TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase provisional allotment of seats will be released on October 28. Candidates can pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from October 28 to October 30. The reporting at the allotted college is from October 29 to October 31, 2022.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase: Process Of Exercising Options

  1. After certificate verification, the login id will be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number.
  2. Download the list of colleges, courses and districts from the website– tsicet.nic.in.
  3. Take the printout of the manual option entry form from the website.
  4. Prepare manual option entry form as per preference duly writing institution code, course code and district code.
  5. Generate the password by clicking on the candidate's registration link on the website.
  6. After successful password generation, log in with the details under the link candidates log in and enter OTP as received in the registered mobile number.
  7. Refer to the manual option entry form and enter the options on the website. Candidates are advised to exercise options carefully in the order of priority. The order of priority of options is the important criteria in securing the seat.
  8. Candidate has to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat.
  9. Candidates can exercise and modify the options any number of times within the scheduled dates.
  10. Finally, take a printout of the final options saved for reference.
Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test
