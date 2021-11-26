TS ICET 2021 final seat allotment result is released

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) final phase seat allotment result today, November 26. Candidates can download TS ICET 2021 seat allotment order from the official website-- tsicet.nic.in.

Admission Alert: IPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

Selected candidates will be required to pay the tuition fee and will have to self report through the official website till November 27. A statement on the official website reads, "Download Allotment Order by Signing In through Candidates Login Last date for payment of Tuition Fee 27 November 2021."

TS ICET Counselling 2021: How To Check Allotment Order

Go to the TS ICET 2021 website-- tcicet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on candidate's log in tab

Key in your Login ID, TS ICET admit card number, password and date of birth and login

TS ICET 2021 counselling result will appear on the screen

Check and download your allotment order

Take a print for future references

Candidates who qualify TS ICET 2921 ae allotted seats in MBA and MCA programmes through TS ICET 2021 counselling. TSCHE has allotted seats on the basis TS ICET web options filled by the candidates. A total of 7,592 seats are available in the MBA programme and 44 in MCA programme.

TSCHE will now conduct the special round of counselling for admission against the remaining seats after the final phase of counselling. As per the official schedule, the TS ICET 2021 special round of counselling will begin from November 28.