TS ICET Hall Tickets From September 24

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, will issue the TS ICET hall tickets from 4 pm of September 24 2020. Candidates who have successfully registered for the common entrance test can download their TS ICET admit cards from the official website of the council -- icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET is scheduled to be held over September 30 and October 1. Registered candidates can avail the TS ICET 2020 admit cards from the website using the login credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. The pen-paper-based common entrance test is held for admission to MBA and MCA courses in all the universities in the state and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

As per the TS ICET dates, the preliminary answer key will be issued on October 7 and candidates can apply online for objection to the preliminary TS ICET answer keys till October 10. The university will release the final TS ICET answer key and TS ICET result after considering the objections on October 23.

The exam conducting body has provided a set of TS ICET exam day guidelines for the test appearing candidates including carrying masks, sanitizers and gloves along with admit cards and valid photo identity proofs. The facility to check body temperature will be available in the TS ICET exam centres. Candidates having high temperature, as per Telangana Council, will be secluded and have to appear separately.