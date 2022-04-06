TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Registration Begins Today
TS ICET 2022: The online application process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 will begin on Wednesday, April 6. The TS ICET registrations will be conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates willing to appear for TS ICET 2022 exam should fill and submit the application form through the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for the Telangana ICET 2022 is June 27.
TS ICET will be conducted on two days - July 27 and July 28, 2022 in offline mode. Candidates should note that the TS ICET 2022 admit card will be released on July 18.
To apply for TS ICET 2022, candidates under SC/ST/PwD categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450, while all others have to pay Rs 650.
TS ICET 2022: Important Dates
|Events
|Date(s)
|TS ICET Registrations begin
|April 6
|Last date to apply without late fee
|June 27, 2022
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 250
|July 11, 2022
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500
|July 18, 2022
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 1000
|July 23, 2022
|TS ICET editing of applications
|July 13 to 17, 2022
|TS ICET Hall tickets
|July 18, 2022
|TS ICET Exam Dates
|July 27 and July 28, 2022
|TS ICET Answer Key
|August 4, 2022
|TS ICET Results 2022
|August 22, 2022
