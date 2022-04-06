  • Home
TS ICET 2022: Candidates willing to appear for TS ICET 2022 exam should fill and submit the application form through the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for the Telangana ICET 2022 is June 27.

Updated: Apr 6, 2022
TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Registration Begins Today
TS ICET 2022 registration will begin today.
TS ICET 2022: The online application process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 will begin on Wednesday, April 6. The TS ICET registrations will be conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates willing to appear for TS ICET 2022 exam should fill and submit the application form through the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for the Telangana ICET 2022 is June 27.

TS ICET will be conducted on two days - July 27 and July 28, 2022 in offline mode. Candidates should note that the TS ICET 2022 admit card will be released on July 18.

To apply for TS ICET 2022, candidates under SC/ST/PwD categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450, while all others have to pay Rs 650.

TS ICET 2022: Important Dates

EventsDate(s)
TS ICET Registrations beginApril 6
Last date to apply without late feeJune 27, 2022
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 250July 11, 2022
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500July 18, 2022
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 1000July 23, 2022
TS ICET editing of applicationsJuly 13 to 17, 2022
TS ICET Hall ticketsJuly 18, 2022
TS ICET Exam DatesJuly 27 and July 28, 2022
TS ICET Answer KeyAugust 4, 2022
TS ICET Results 2022August 22, 2022


Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test

