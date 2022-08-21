TS ICET 2022 Result To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS ICET 2022 rank card at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22. The candidates can check and download the answer key, result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET answer key was earlier released on August 4. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent, for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed. ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration Starts, Details Here

TS ICET Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official site of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on TS ICET Result 2022 link Enter the login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button IS ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen Check the TS ICET result 2021 and download the scorecard.

TS ICET 2022 rank card is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23 only. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.