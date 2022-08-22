TS ICET result 2022 not today

TS ICET Result 2022: The Kakatiya University, Warangal has postponed the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result date. Earlier scheduled to be declared today, August 22, the TS ICET 2022 result date will now be intimated to the candidates on the official website, TS ICET Convenor confirmed Careers360. When announced, candidates can check and download the TS ICET 2022 result scorecard by using their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. The scorecard will be made available on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET exam was held from July 27 to 28. TS ICET Result LIVE

To check the TS ICET result, the candidates need to visit the official website, go to the home page and click on the 'Download Score Card' link. The next step is to enter the registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number and click on submit. The TS ICET 2022 result will get displayed on the screen. The candidates should download the TS ICET scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

Candidates who qualify for the TS ICET examination will have to appear in the counselling round which will be held in online mode. The TS ICET 2022 counselling process includes the registration process, document verification, option entry and seat allotment process.

Kakatiya University conducted the TSICET exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in the institutes in Telangana.