TS ICET 2022 Registration To Begin From April 6; Check Important Details Here

TS ICET 2022 Registration: The application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test for MBA and MCA (TS ICET) 2022 will begin on April 6.

Education | Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 3:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

TS ICET 2022 registration to begin from April 6.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ICET 2022 Registration: The application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test for MBA and MCA (TS ICET) 2022 will begin on April 6, 2022 by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The last day for registration is June 27, 2022.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test for MBA and MCA or TS ICET 2022 will be conducted on July 27 and 28. On July 18, the admit card for TS ICET 2022 will be released. The answer key will be declared on August 4 and the result of TS ICET 2022 will be released on August 22, 2022.

TS ICET 2022: Important Details To Know

1. The last date for registration and submission of the online application form without a late fee of Rs 450 would be for SC, ST and differently-abled candidates.

2. Rs 650 will be charged for others while registering for TS ICET 2022.

3. The candidates should be 19 years old and there is no upper age limit to follow.

The TSICET-2022 examination will be held at the 14 regional online test centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh. These are Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Warangal, Kurnool, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

For detailed information about instructions to candidates, syllabus and pattern of test and regional centres etc., visit: icet.tsche.ac.in, www.kakatiya.ac.in, www.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test Education News

