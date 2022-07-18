TS ICET 2022 Hall Ticket Likely Today; How To Download

Image credit: shuttersttock.com TS ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 and 28

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is likely to release hall ticket for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) today, July 18. The candidates appearing for the ICET 2022 exam can download hall ticket on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. They can download TS ICET 2022 hall ticket using registration number, admit card number, date of birth.

TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28. The ICET 2022 will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 PM and afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

TS ICET 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket' A new page will open on your computer screen Enter registration number, qualifying examination admit card number and date of birth TS ICET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Download ICET admit card, take a print out for further references.

TSICET-2022 examination is scheduled to be held at 14 regional online test centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh. These are Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Warangal, Kurnool, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

For detailed information on TS ICET 2022, please visit the websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, kakatiya.ac.in, tsche.ac.in.