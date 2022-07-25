TS ICET 2022 Exam On July 27-28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips, Key Points

TS ICET 2022

Kakatiya University, Warangal will conduct the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 exam on July 27 and 28. The online computer based test (CBT) examination will organise in two shifts between 10 am and 12.30 pm, and 2.30 pm and 5.00 pm. Candidates will have to report at the exam centre in advance before the commencement of exam. Telangana ICET 2022 exam date, time, centre details and instructions are mentioned on the admit card of the candidates.

As the TS ICET 2022 date is approaching, candidates should focus on revision from important topics and short notes they have sorted during preparation. Candidates should focus more on reviewing important formulae, tips and tricks to solve the paper within the stipulated time slot. The TS ICET 2022 question paper will consists questions from Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability and Communication Ability. Candidates have to answer 200 questions within 150 minutes. Candidates can follow these last minute preparation tips to score well in TS ICET 2022 examination.

TS ICET 2022 Last-Minute Preparation Tips