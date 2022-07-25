  • Home
TS ICET 2022 Exam On July 27-28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips, Key Points

Kakatiya University, Warangal will conduct the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 exam on July 27 and 28.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 25, 2022 7:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kakatiya University, Warangal will conduct the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 exam on July 27 and 28. The online computer based test (CBT) examination will organise in two shifts between 10 am and 12.30 pm, and 2.30 pm and 5.00 pm. Candidates will have to report at the exam centre in advance before the commencement of exam. Telangana ICET 2022 exam date, time, centre details and instructions are mentioned on the admit card of the candidates.

As the TS ICET 2022 date is approaching, candidates should focus on revision from important topics and short notes they have sorted during preparation. Candidates should focus more on reviewing important formulae, tips and tricks to solve the paper within the stipulated time slot. The TS ICET 2022 question paper will consists questions from Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability and Communication Ability. Candidates have to answer 200 questions within 150 minutes. Candidates can follow these last minute preparation tips to score well in TS ICET 2022 examination.

TS ICET 2022 Last-Minute Preparation Tips

  1. Candidates should focus more on revising important formulae and topics using short notes.
  2. Work on strategies to solve lengthy mathematical questions in less time.
  3. Focus and maintain a positive attitude while doing revisions.
  4. Review and practice the previous year's question paper to get familiar with the exam pattern.
  5. Take short breaks during revision to avoid stress and anxiety.
  6. Prepare a strategy to solve each section of the question paper considering the previous sessions' exam analysis.
  7. If a particular topic is consuming time, skip it to avoid breaking the flow.
  8. Practice on time management strategy to attempt all the questions in the prescribed time duration.
