  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Exercising Web Options Ends Today

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Exercising Web Options Ends Today

TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase exercising and freezing of web options ends today, October 25.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 12:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Tsicet.nic.in
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At Tsicet.nic.in
TS ICET 2022 Counseling: Phase 1 Certificate Verification Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
TS ICET Counselling Round-1 Registration Starts; Details Here
TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Exercising Web Options Ends Today
The last date for TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase exercising options is today, October 25.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 final phase exercising web options today, October 25. Candidates who have completed the TS ICET 2022 counselling certificate verification process can submit their options through the official website – tsicet.nic.in. Candidates need to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. The TS ICET 2022 final phase freezing of web options will also end today.

Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here
Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!

After the certificate verification process is complete, the login id will be sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate. Candidates need to download the list of colleges, courses and districts from the official website of TS ICET. Candidates then need to take the printout of the manual option entry form from the website and prepare the manual option entry form.

After that generate the password by clicking on the candidate's registration link and log in and enter OTP as received in the registered mobile number. One needs to refer to the manual option entry form and enter the options on the website. Candidates are advised to exercise options carefully in the order of priority.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTA Announces AISSEE 2023 Dates; Application Underway At Aissee.nta.nic.in
NTA Announces AISSEE 2023 Dates; Application Underway At Aissee.nta.nic.in
ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Exam Admit Card 2022 Out; Exam From November 1
ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Exam Admit Card 2022 Out; Exam From November 1
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Today For Dental Courses
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Today For Dental Courses
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round-2 Registration To End Today
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round-2 Registration To End Today
NVS Admission 2023: Last Date To Apply For JNV Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test Today
NVS Admission 2023: Last Date To Apply For JNV Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................