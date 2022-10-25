TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Exercising Web Options Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock The last date for TS ICET 2022 counselling final phase exercising options is today, October 25.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 final phase exercising web options today, October 25. Candidates who have completed the TS ICET 2022 counselling certificate verification process can submit their options through the official website – tsicet.nic.in. Candidates need to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. The TS ICET 2022 final phase freezing of web options will also end today.

After the certificate verification process is complete, the login id will be sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate. Candidates need to download the list of colleges, courses and districts from the official website of TS ICET. Candidates then need to take the printout of the manual option entry form from the website and prepare the manual option entry form.

After that generate the password by clicking on the candidate's registration link and log in and enter OTP as received in the registered mobile number. One needs to refer to the manual option entry form and enter the options on the website. Candidates are advised to exercise options carefully in the order of priority.