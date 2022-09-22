TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates On September 27; List Of Documents Required

TS ICET 2022 Counselling

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad will release the TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule on September 27. The TS ICET 2022 counselling details will be made available on the official website- tsicet.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified in Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 are eligible to appear for counselling process. Candidates can check more details on the schedule for the TS ICET counselling process from the official website.

Eligible candidates can register for TS ICET counselling by filling details, paying the registration fee, uploading documents, choice filling and locking. Based on the filled-in options, category, ranks, and availability of seat, the TSCHE will allot the seat to candidates for admission process. After applicants have completed their web options, a provisional seat allotment will be offered, depending on which selected candidates will get admission. The TS ICET counselling fees for the General category is Rs 1200 and for the SC/ ST category is Rs 600.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

TS ICET 2022 result

TS ICET 2022 rank card

Migration certificate

Valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if any)

EWS certificate (if any)

The TS ICET 2022 entrance exam for admission to MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. The ICET 2022 result was declared on August 27.