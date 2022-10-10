TS ICET 2022 Counseling: Phase 1 Certificate Verification Begins Today; List Of Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock TSCHE is conducting the TS ICET 2022 counselling certificate verification from today.

TS ICET 2022 Counseling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is conducting the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates from today, October 10, 2022. The last date of the certificate verification process is October 13. The registration process for the TS ICET 2022 counselling is also ongoing and will end on October 12.

Latest: TS ICET 2022 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks & More. Check Now

Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TSICET 2022 Score. Click Here

Recommended: All you need to know about TSICET. Download FREE!

The documents required for the TS ICET 2022 counselling certificate verification process include the TS ICET rank card, TS ICET admit card, copy of a photo identity card, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 marks sheet, graduation certificate, bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree, transfer certificate (TC), income certificate, caste and residence certificate (if any), and National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ Children of Armed Personnel (CAP)/ Physically Handicapped (PH)/ sports and games certificates (If any).

After submitting their online basic information form, making payment, and booking a slot for verification, candidates must upload their certificates for verification. Candidates can complete the certificate verification process only after booking slots for choosing the helpline centre, date and time.

Candidates need to exercise options after certificate verification and freeze the option till October 15. The TS ICET 2022 counselling phase 1 provisional allotment will be declared on October 18.

TS ICET 2022 Counseling: Steps To Book Slot, Certificate Verification