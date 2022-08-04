  • Home
TS ICET 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Download

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: TSCHE will also give options to raise objections on answer key, the candidates can do so till August 8, 5 PM. Download answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 4, 2022 2:10 pm IST

Download TS ICET 2022 answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE released the preliminary answer key for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) today, August 4. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the ICET answer key, the response sheet has also been released.

TSCHE will also give options to raise objections on answer key, the candidates can do so till August 8, 5 PM.

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

  1. Go to the official webpage of TS ICET- icet.tsche.ac.in
  2. On the appeared homepage, click on the 'TS ICET Answer Key 2022' link (it will be live when the answer key is released)
  3. Candidates will be redirected to a new window
  4. TS ICET 2022 answer key will be displayed in PDF file format on the screen
  5. Candidates can check and tally their answers
  6. Save the answer key by downloading it or taking a printout of the same for future use.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

