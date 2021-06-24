TS ICET 2021: Submit Applications Without Late Fee Till June 30

IS ICET application deadline extended till June 30

Kakatiya University, Warangal has extended the registration deadline for TS ICET 2021. Candidates can now fill the TS ICET application form 2021 in online mode at icet.tsche.ac.in till June 30 without late fee. The entrance exam will be conducted on two days. On August 19, the exam will be in two shifts-- 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. On August 20, the exam will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

TS ICET 2021 is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating Universities of Telangana and their affiliated colleges for 2021-22.

How To Fill TS ICET 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the TS ICET 2021 application form 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ICET

Step 2: Pay the TS ICET 2021 application fee

Step 3: Register yourself and fill the TS ICET 2021 application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Submit and take printout of TS ICET 2021 application form

Qualifying marks in TSICET 2021 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates, reads an official statement.

The following universities will use TS ICET scores for admitting students:

Prof Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (Dr BRAOU), Hyderabad.

JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar.

Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.