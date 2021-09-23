TS ICET 2021 Result Out, 90% Pass; Check List Of Toppers

TS ICET results 2021 has been declared

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET results 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

This year the passing percentage of TS ICET 2021 is 90.09 per cent. A total of 56,962 candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had appeared for the examination.

TS ICET 2021: List Of Toppers

1. R. Lokesh (155.36 marks, Hyderabad)

2. Pamidi Sai Tanuja (155.003 marks, Hyderabad)

3. R. Navinakshantha (151.22 marks, Medchal Malkajigiri)

4. Tumma Rajasekhara Chakraborty (151.12 marks, Medipalli)

5. Potla Anand Paul (149.94 marks, Gudlavalleru)

6. Belly Sri Charitha (147.52 marks, Nalgonda)

7. Anem Akhil (146.20 marks, Malkajgiri)

8. Kalvakuntla Mithilesh (145.61 marks, Jagityala)

9. Katyayana Nikhitaishwarya (144.30 marks, Hyderabad)

10. Arun Kumar Battula (143.88 marks, Warangal Urban)

11. Sri Ramoju Spoorthi (143.24 marks, KV Rangareddy)

12. Mohammad Nadeem Khan (141.09 marks, Karimnagar)

13. Arava Lakshmi Jahnavi (140.99 marks, East Godavari district)

14. Poddaturi Ashish (140.97 marks, Hyderabad)

15. Kamishetti Surya Teja (140.09 marks, Bhadradri Kottagudem)

Students will be required to fill in their registration number, admit card number and date of birth to check their results.

To qualify the TS ICET examination general category students will be required to score at least secure 25 per cent that is 50 marks out of 200. However, there is no minimum qualifying criteria for the reserved category students.

State-wide rankings have been given to the students on the basis of the secured merit.

Any student who is not satisfied with their result can raise a dispute in the High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.