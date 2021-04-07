TS ICET 2021 is scheduled for August 19, 20, 2021 (representational photo)

TS ICET 2021: Registration for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will begin today, April 7, 2021. The state level entrance exam will take place on August 19 and 20. TS ICET 2021 will be held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating Universities of Telangana and their affiliated colleges for 2021-22. The exam is administered by the Kakatiya University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT).

The application fee of TS ICET is Rs 650 for unreserved candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with disabilities (PWD) candidates, the registration fee is Rs 450.

TS ICET 2021 application form will be released on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Eligibility

Qualifying marks in TSICET 2021 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates, reads an official statement.

The following universities will use TS ICET scores for admitting students:

Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad. JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H). Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda. Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.

The last date for registration and submission of online application form is June 15. However, applications can be submitted up to August 11 by paying a late fee.