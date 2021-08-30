TS ICET 2021 Provisional Answer Key On September 1

TS ICET 2021 provisional answer key 2021 will be released on September 1

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) provisional answer key 2021 will be released on September 1. Kakatiya University, Warangal, will post the answer key on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. Students who appeared for the TS ICET 2021 examination can check and download the answer key from the official website. TS ICET exams were conducted on August 19 and 20.

Students can check and download the TS ICET 2021 answer key and match their answers and in case of any objection to any answer in the provisional answer key, they can challenge the answer key.

TS ICET 2021 Provisional Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Application' box

Under the section, click on the 'Question Paper & Preliminary Keys' link

Enter your TS ICET exam date and session

TS ICET answer key will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

Download the answer key PDF and take a print out for future use

Students can tally their answers with those in the answer key to get an idea of how they did. Students will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there will not be any negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions.

If any student raises the objection to the provisional answer key he or she will be required to submit proof supporting their argument. Students can show a reference book, page number, and book edition.

Students will be required to secure at least 25 per cent, that is 50 marks out of total 200 marks in the TS ICET 2021 to qualify. However, students belonging to the scheduled castes are not subjected to this qualifying criteria.