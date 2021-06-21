TS ICET 2021: Last Two Days To Apply For Exam; Know Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Registration for TS ICET 2021 will conclude on June 23

Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of Telangana State of Council for Higher Education will conclude the registration process of TS ICET 2021 on June 23 without a late fee. Candidates can fill the TS ICET application form 2021 in online mode at icet.tsche.ac.in. The application process with the late fee will continue till August 11. The entrance exam will be conducted on two days. On August 19, the exam will be in two shifts-- 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. On August 20, the exam will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

TS ICET 2021 is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating Universities of Telangana and their affiliated colleges for 2021-22.

How To Fill TS ICET 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the TS ICET 2021 application form 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ICET

Step 2: Pay the TS ICET 2021 application fee

Step 3: Register yourself and fill the TS ICET 2021 application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Submit and take printout of TS ICET 2021 application form

Qualifying marks in TSICET 2021 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates, reads an official statement.

The following universities will use TS ICET scores for admitting students:

Prof Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (Dr BRAOU), Hyderabad.

JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar.

Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.